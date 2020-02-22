Did Kanye West Fire His Sunday Service Choir?

So no more Sunday Service?

It may look like that if the reporting at All Hip Hop is true. According to the site, the choir that helped catapult Kanye West‘s Sunday Service from his backyard in Calabasas to all over the country were terminated.

It is unclear if this decision was West’s but an insider told the site the choir was let go. No word as to what would lead to their termination.

After bringing the service to Yeezy’s hometown of Chicago during NBA All-Star Weekend, there are no more dates for upcoming performances.

So what does this mean? We are not sure yet but we will definitely keep you posted once we find out more. I’m sure we will be hearing from Kanye West soon.

Source: The Jasmine Brand