NeNe Leakes Says Kenya Moore ‘Need To Be Spit On’

As if the RHOA star couldn’t get any nastier with any of the ladies on the show.

How far is NeNe Leakes willing to go when it comes to her ongoing beef with Kenya Moore?

If you been watching this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta you know these two are not going to be friends any time soon (or ever). Now with the mid-season trailer coming out the saga between the ladies continues to now the “spit gate” situation. In one clip you can see the two going at it in which Moore accuses Leakes of spitting on her.

The self-proclaimed HBIC of the show denies spitting on her but tells Entertainment Tonight in an interview she deserves to be spat on.

“I don’t even know what was going through my mind in that moment, but what I do know is, I didn’t spit on her — but I sorta, kinda wish I had. I’m just gonna be honest about that, because I just think some of the things Kenya says is really nasty and really dirty. And I just feel like, girl, you are just — you probably need to be spit on. You just probably need to be. And it may not sound great, but she probably needs to be spit on.”

She continued saying:

“I have no sympathy for her. I just don’t. Of course she wanted to run with it, and that’s fine by me. I don’t care, girl. Run with it — I only wish I had spit on you, girl.”

Moore did an interview too which she is standing behind what she said and the fact that Leakes is just jealous because she now replaceable.

Source: The Jasmine Brand