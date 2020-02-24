Bill Proposed to Protect Ohio Refs, Assaulting referees is an Automatic $1,500 Fine and 40 Hrs of Community Service

Although this rule is needed because parents and fans sometimes get a little too touchy-feely with refs some even go as far as full-blown assault and I do believe that this bill will help prevent this from happening as frequently as it does. Here’s where I have a problem these refs out here sometimes bait fans and parents into arguments and in some cases, the refs are also the aggressor they’ve actually have become one of the most protected jobs out there next to an airline stewardess. If this bill is passed it would make an assault a first-degree misdemeanor with an automatic fine of $1,500 and 40 hours of community service. Full Story Click Here

