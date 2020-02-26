CPD Search for Suspect Accused of Robbing Bank on OSU’s Campus

Yesterday I need to go to the bank to make a deposit but I got caught up at work and decided to wait until today or tomorrow to go to the bank to handle my affairs. Well, now I’m glad I decided to wait because the bank that was robbed was a bank that I frequently go to after work before I pick up my daughters and had it not been for a couple of late meetings I would’ve been at the bank the same time as the robber. According to police a man who stands around 5’7 with a red hoodie walked into the bank and showed the teller a knife and demanded money. Full Story Click Here

