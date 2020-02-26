Ways to Keep Your Skin Moisturized in this Winter Weather

Im not sure what has been worst on my skin, my pregnancy or this weather. However I have been using my same skin regimen to keep the breakouts down and to keep the glow going. So far it has worked up until about two weeks ago, I noticed my skin on my face, my nose area and the bottom of my ears are super dry. I mean FLAKY DRY, like I have NEVER had this happen to me before, so Now I am on the quest to finding a new moisturizer.

I posted to Instagram and asked all of my Baes what do they use, and I got some responses, about products like Hyaluronic acid serum, Maria Badsecu, Cetaphil, and Castile Oil.

Im going to work my way through a few of these and see what I like best.

What do you recommend?