It’s About Damn Time! :: U.S.A Finally Makes Lynching A Federal Hate Crime!

In the United States, there have been many injustices against minorities. Most began centuries before our own existence, but many still occur. In the year 2020, we are still trying to escape archaic and outdated views more often than not.

Finally, the crime of lynching is deemed a hate crime. The House of Representatives officially passed a bill making lynching a federal hate crime in a historic vote of 410-4!

The House has passed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act. If you recall, Emmett Till was brutally murdered in a racist attack in Mississippi back in 1955. He was just 14 years old at the time and, of course, African-American.

Senators, Democrat Kamala Harris of California, Democrat Cory Booker of New Jersey and Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina, are the ones who helped pushed the bill through to the senate last year.

“We are one step closer to finally outlawing this heinous practice and achieving justice for over 4,000 victims of lynching,” Bobby L. Rush said.

In the details of the bill, lynching is described as “a pernicious and pervasive tool” that was frequently performed “by multiple offenders and groups rather than isolated individuals.”

The 4 opposers of the bill included, Independent Rep. Justin Amash and Republicans, Thomas Massie, Ted Yoho, and Louie Gohmert.

The bill will now move on to the desk of President Donald Trump, and he is expected to officially sign this bill into law.

Source: The Shade Room

