Only In Ohio, Police and Wildlife Officials Remove Alligator From Groveport Home

Now usually when people have a pet removed from their house it’s because that pet has either bit someone or the pet has become uncontrollable. And usually, we’re talking about a cat, dog, or bird of some kind or in the most extreme cases some type of snake. But when you actually have a whole gator in your basement, what in the sam hill provoked you to do that dumb $h*t? And what amazes me about having a full-grown gator in your basement is at what point did you look down the stairs and say “Welp I guess the gator owns the basement now” I mean didn’t you know that if you kept feeding the gator it was going to get bigger and bigger?? But I guess there are some people out there that believe they can do the impossible…..Train a gator lol….. Full Story Click Here

