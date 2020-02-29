Meek Mill Says Women “Burnt Twerking Out”

This request about to fall on deaf ears.
I share the same sentiment Meek Mill. These girls today have run twerking into the ground. It’s old news at this point because its ALL over the place.
As much as I love Megan Thee Stallion but every other video of hers is just her twerking which yes, her knees and abilities are amazing, but I have seen it a million times already.
However, I know nobody cares what Meek and I have to say. Fans told the Dreamchaser to hush after he went on Twitter to ask women to please find something new to post on social media.
Some of his fans agreed but most want to see them cakes on their timeline clapping.
Do you agree with Meek Mill when it comes to twerking? Let us know below!
Source: The Jasmine Brand