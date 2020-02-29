Meek Mill Says Women “Burnt Twerking Out”

This request about to fall on deaf ears.

I share the same sentiment Meek Mill. These girls today have run twerking into the ground. It’s old news at this point because its ALL over the place.

As much as I love Megan Thee Stallion but every other video of hers is just her twerking which yes, her knees and abilities are amazing, but I have seen it a million times already.

However, I know nobody cares what Meek and I have to say. Fans told the Dreamchaser to hush after he went on Twitter to ask women to please find something new to post on social media.

Twerking is like a guy with big stacks of money hanging out his pocket so everybody can see lol I tired of seeing all that shit lol Y’all burnt twerking out 😂😂😂 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 27, 2020

Some of his fans agreed but most want to see them cakes on their timeline clapping.

You mean like this or….? pic.twitter.com/zwU8ZgU2NT — Mamba Forever 💜💛 (@deserae_j) February 27, 2020

Sir, I know you’re not using up all the nursing home WiFi to tweet this shit pic.twitter.com/BPkCJayYJx — Water for my Weave ft. KKB 🇳🇬💋 (@Moyooxo) February 27, 2020

Men having an opinion on women activities

pic.twitter.com/xS6aATrVdL — Reguluh Deguluh (@TashurRaquel) February 28, 2020

Me too. Im tired of seeing twerking lol — ❤ (@ItsAllForeign) February 27, 2020

Do you agree with Meek Mill when it comes to twerking? Let us know below!

