Somebody Take His Phone! :: Deontay Wilder Says “I Will Rise Again” In Twitter Post

Former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder has had a rough week. Not only did he take his first major loss against Tyson Fury last weekend, he followed up that L with a list of what sound more like excuses than anything else. If you recall, he claimed his 40 lb. entrance uniform was just too heavy and weakened his legs, he expressed his disapproval of the refs decision-making and he blamed his corner staff for throwing in towel and not letting him die in the ring.

Now, Wilder has taken to social media to address his fans. He posted a video message announcing his intent to “rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.”

Up to this point and even still, Wilder has a pretty impressive record, 42-1-1. He was all but crushed that the second fight against Fury was stopped in the seventh round when his cornerman Mark Breland threw in the towel. Wilder was so unhappy that he almost fired Breland completely. Instead, he will keep his staff in tact and has tapped in to the rematch clause in his contract to set up the third meeting between himself and Fury. In the video, an apparently humbled Wilder makes it clear that he will not stay down without a fight. He plans to return and reclaim the WBC title sooner than later. Source: WENN.com / WENN Source: Twitter, RT

