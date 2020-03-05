Whos’ Cappin?! Wendy Williams Says She Was Racially Profiled While Shopping [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams claimed a high end department store in NYC profiled her and Nene Leakes while they were shopping. Lore’l says she doesn’t fully believe her story, hence why she’s nominated for Who’s Cappin?! this week!

Written By: Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 2 hours ago

