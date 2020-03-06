COPY CAT ALERT :: Twitter To Introduce 24-Hour “Fleets!”

Twitter is jumping on the bandwagon train a bit with the newest feature. Twitter is introducing its version of 24 hour “stories” with “Fleets.”

With the popularity of disappearing posts, looks like Twitter needs parts. The social media giant is finally joining the ranks of its social competitors, Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook.

Wednesday, Twitter announced it was officially testing Fleets in countries like Brazil, who users have the new feature currently available to them. The Fleets can be found on your Twitter avatar. The catch, you won’t be able to be retweet, comment, or like them. You can only react to them by direct messaging the person who posted it.

Of course this new feature is by no means a new thing. As we know, Snapchat kicked of the mayhem of 24-hour-only posts, inspiring the competition to get with it or get lost.

“People often tell us that they don’t feel comfortable Tweeting because Tweets can be seen and replied to by anybody, feel permanent and performative (how many Likes & Retweets will this get!?),” said Kayvon Beykpour, product lead at Twitter. “We’re hoping that Fleets can help people share the fleeting thoughts that they would have been unlikely to Tweet.”

The appeal of the new “fleeting” feature is for users that may be worried about posted tweets being locked into a database kept by Congress. However, be aware that Twitter says Fleets can be reported if it violates the company’s guidelines. They will also keep a copy of Fleets “for a limited time” after they are deleted to make sure the content does not break any of the site’s rules and for people to have the ability to appeal decisions.

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: