Pop Smoke Laid To Rest, Fans Pay Final Respects With Public Procession

The rapper’s hometown of Brooklyn came out to say goodbye.

Thursday was the day that family, friends, and Brooklyn had to say goodbye to the 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke who was just starting to make a name for himself.

The “Dior” rapper had a procession to the cemetery where his body was laid was made for a king. His casket was carried by a white horse and carriage. As it made its way fans were lined up on both sides of the street playing his music and screaming their goodbyes.

Pop Smoke’s funeral procession was flooded with family, friends, and loved ones today 💙 [via @cali6oy] pic.twitter.com/K9nkodgUjv — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) March 5, 2020

Pop Smoke Funeral Held In Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/oWiFCREdKg — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) March 6, 2020

Pop Smoke was fatally shot in Los Angeles during a home robbery last month. The incident came shortly after he dropped his “The Woo 2” project that started creating a buzz in the hip hop game.

The suspects are still at large. Police are still investigating the robbery and murder.

Our thoughts and prayers to Pop Smoke and his family.

Source: The Jasmine Brand