CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Pop Smoke Laid To Rest, Fans Pay Final Respects With Public Procession

The rapper’s hometown of Brooklyn came out to say goodbye.

Pop Smoke

Source: R1 Philly Lonnie / other

Thursday was the day that family, friends, and Brooklyn had to say goodbye to the 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke who was just starting to make a name for himself.

The “Dior” rapper had a procession to the cemetery where his body was laid was made for a king. His casket was carried by a white horse and carriage. As it made its way fans were lined up on both sides of the street playing his music and screaming their goodbyes.

 

Pop Smoke was fatally shot in Los Angeles during a home robbery last month. The incident came shortly after he dropped his “The Woo 2” project that started creating a buzz in the hip hop game.

The suspects are still at large. Police are still investigating the robbery and murder.

Our thoughts and prayers to Pop Smoke and his family.

Family, Friends, Fans & The Internet Come Together To Celebrate The Life of Nipsey Hussle
25 photos

Source: The Jasmine Brand

brooklyn , funeral procession , pop smoke , pop smoke funeral , pop smoke murder , pop smoke shit

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close