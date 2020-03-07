SXSW Canceled Due To The Coronavirus

The festival is the first to cancel its big music, digital and interactive event.

Washington state and California have announced a state of emergency after seeing numbers rise of the coronavirus.

Austin, TX has also announced a state of emergency that has forced South by Southwest Festival to have to cancel their event that was scheduled for March 13-22.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said he had declared a local disaster in the city and issued an order canceling the conference. The tech, film and music festival officials abide by the order.

“We are devastated to share this news with you,” organizers wrote on the SXSW website. ”‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

If you already bought a badge for the festival, organizers have not given details about any refunds at this moment. Costs for badges range between $1,395 to $1,725.

Source: CNBC