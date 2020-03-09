Monarch Cocktail Lounge Closes Abruptly After Social Media Announcement

Two years ago Monarch opened its doors at their club located at 700 North High Street in the Short North but after two recent violent incidents close by, the club has abruptly closed.
On Sunday, March 8th the club announced via social media that they would be having a farewell party that night before closing their doors permanently. “It’s with sadness that we announce we are no longer continuing our operation at Monarch’s current location. It was a pleasure serving you for the past two years, and we look forward to serving you again in the near future.”
Monarch was recently in the news due to two separate violent incidents, including a stabbing and shooting, outside the club. The club took to social media to share their side of the story saying that both of the incidents happened after the club was closed and that the incidents didn’t stay inside of the club.
No word on if the club will be relocating but we suspect that a new location is planned because of their farewell message.
