Megan Thee Stallion Links With David Guetta & EJAE For Official FIFA World Cup Anthem

Megan Thee Stallion collaborates with Andrea Bocelli, David Guetta, and EJAE for the FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem.

The song 'DNA' aims to bring people together through the shared love of music and soccer/football.

The World Cup 2026 will feature performances by Madonna, Shakira, and BTS at the halftime show.

John Nacion / Megan Thee Stallion

Can she kick it? Yes, she can. Megan Thee Stallion continues to show the world that heartbreak won’t stop this show. The Houston rapper can add being part of the FIFA World Cup’s official anthem.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 officially kicks off today, June 11, and to provide an apt anthem for the games, they enlisted the help of Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, Andrea Bocelli, and HUNTR/X’s EJAE for a global toe tapper called “DNA,” which sounds absolutely perfect for the moment.

The song, which features a dance-heavy track produced by Guetta, was released by SALXCO UAM/Def Jam Recordings on Wednesday (June 10).

Like the World Cup unites the world through futbol, or as we call it in the States, soccer, “DNA” pushes for the same, but through music with the highly unlikely, but welcomed pairing between Andrea Bocelli, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and EJAE, who recorded his lyrics in Korean for the song.

Andrea Bocelli & EJAE Speak On “DNA”

In a statement announcing the song, Bocelli said, “The title of the song, ‘DNA,’ says everything. Football has been in my life for as long as I can remember and will always hold a very special place in my heart. To be invited to sing the anthem of the FIFA World Cup and to participate in the opening ceremony is an honor that moves me deeply.”

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EJAE of KPop Demon Hunters fame and currently riding high following the success of their song “Golden,” spoke about repping South Korea on a global stage while reflecting on attending the 2002 World Cup.

“It’s especially meaningful because I was able to write Korean lyrics in the song—representing South Korea on this stage is such an honor,” EJAE added. “One of my favorite childhood memories is being in Seoul during the 2002 World Cup, and seeing the city unite. I’ll never forget the feeling of seeing strangers on the street hug each other and celebrate.”

Again, the action on the pitch begins today, June 11, with the United States taking on Paraguay in its first match at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night (June 12).

As far as music, Madonna, Shakira, and BTS will perform at the halftime show during the World Cup in July at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

There is also an official FIFA World Cup 2026 album that features Anitta, Future, Tyla, 21 Savage, Shakira, Burna Boy, Daddy Yankee, Latto, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Links With David Guetta & EJAE For Official FIFA World Cup Anthem was originally published on hiphopwired.com