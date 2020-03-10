Ohio State Cancels In-Person Classes Through End of March Due To Covid-19

According to an online announcement and email sent to students, Ohio State University has suspended in-person classes and will move to virtual instruction “effective immediately” through at least Monday, March 30.

“We will re-evaluate these guidelines on an ongoing basis and share updates or modifications as more information becomes available,” OSU President Michael Drake said in the email, adding that the suspended classes include “face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings,”

Ohio State officials said students can return to their permanent residence or return to campus, “where appropriate social distancing and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be actively encouraged.”

In addition, administrators said no new, non-essential events will be scheduled on campus through April 20.

The announcement comes after Ohio Gov. Michael DeWine, along with other health officials, announced the state’s first confirmed Coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon near the Cleveland area.

The email also stated that all university-sponsored international travel is also suspended, including “new travel as well as any currently booked trips between now and April 20.” Domestic air travel “will be limited to business essential travel and will be approved on an as-needed basis.”

Travelers returning from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea are required to self-quarantine for 14-days. During that period, students and faculty “are not permitted to come to work, attend class or participate in any other campus or community activities.”

