Gov. Mike DeWine: ‘We Have To Get This Right,’ Referring To Coronavirus

The governor is not wasting any time or resources to combat the growing number of virus cases.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is doing his best to make people use the best precautions and get ready to fight against the coronavirus.

On Tuesday the governor gave people recommendations and what state and health officials plan to stop the spread of the virus.

Here are the recommendations from Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health:

Colleges and universities

Screen students returning from international travel or cruise ships

Eliminate international travel

Cancel/postpone university-sponsored travel and large meetings

Move toward online/remote learning

Sporting events

For indoor events, asking for no events with spectators other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game

Outdoor events can continue

Religious institutions

Consider limiting practices that could cause spread of germs

Nursing homes

Screen visitors, vendors, etc. for illness in an effort to protect the at-risk populations residing there

Prisons

Ended prison visitation for the time being

Entrance to Ohio prisons will be restricted

K-12 schools

The recommendation today is not to close K-12 schools

Schools should be prepared in case they do close in the future, and parents should also be prepared for the possibility of needing to stay home with their kids

“We are now at a critical time here in Ohio in regard to the coronavirus. The decisions we make as individuals in the next days and weeks will really determine how many lives are going to be lost in Ohio. It will also determine how long this is going to last.” DeWine said.

You can find more information about the coronavirus at www.10tv.com.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV