Gov. Mike DeWine: ‘We Have To Get This Right,’ Referring To Coronavirus

The governor is not wasting any time or resources to combat the growing number of virus cases.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is doing his best to make people use the best precautions and get ready to fight against the coronavirus.
On Tuesday the governor gave people recommendations and what state and health officials plan to stop the spread of the virus.
Here are the recommendations from Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health:
Colleges and universities
- Screen students returning from international travel or cruise ships
- Eliminate international travel
- Cancel/postpone university-sponsored travel and large meetings
- Move toward online/remote learning
Sporting events
- For indoor events, asking for no events with spectators other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game
- Outdoor events can continue
Religious institutions
- Consider limiting practices that could cause spread of germs
Nursing homes
- Screen visitors, vendors, etc. for illness in an effort to protect the at-risk populations residing there
Prisons
- Ended prison visitation for the time being
- Entrance to Ohio prisons will be restricted
K-12 schools
- The recommendation today is not to close K-12 schools
- Schools should be prepared in case they do close in the future, and parents should also be prepared for the possibility of needing to stay home with their kids
“We are now at a critical time here in Ohio in regard to the coronavirus. The decisions we make as individuals in the next days and weeks will really determine how many lives are going to be lost in Ohio. It will also determine how long this is going to last.” DeWine said.
You can find more information about the coronavirus at www.10tv.com.
Source: 10TV