Woman Slapped By DaBaby Retains Lawyer For Lawsuit

I smell a big payday!

If DaBaby would have been sincere when he apologized to the woman he slapped at a Tampa Bay nightclub maybe she wouldn’t have tried to sue him (probably would have anyways).

Looks like the rapper will have to face consequences for them paws because according to The Shaderoom the woman, Tyronesha Laws, she has hired an attorney. The attorney, Matt Morgan, of the law firm “Morgan & Morgan,” has released a statement about representing Laws.

“Ms. Laws has received DaBaby’s Instagram message. We look forward to speaking with Mr. Kirk.”

Not good news for Baby. After making fun of the woman with his reenactment with comedian Michael Blackson, now the “Vibez” rapper wants a “peaceful” sit down with the woman.

It’s all fun and games until you have to fork over a couple million.

Source: The ShadeRoom, Hot New Hip Hop