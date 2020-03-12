DaBaby’s Lawyer Says Tyronesha Laws WAS NOT The Woman He Slapped

The alleged victim has spoken for the first time and is now raising some eyebrows.

Now we all know DaBaby can’t lie his way out of this situation. It is clear as day that he slapped a woman at his Tampa show last weekend. However, is the woman that has come forward the woman in the video getting slapped?

Woman Slapped By DaBaby Retains Lawyer For Lawsuit https://t.co/1CPkVbCvL9 — Rest In Power Kobe #8 #24 🐐💜💛 (@ceceonair) March 11, 2020

As reported, Tyronesha Laws have retained a lawyer and plans to sue the “21” rapper. On Wednesday, Laws posted a video telling her side of the story about what happened. She claims it was the woman standing next to her that shined the light and accidentally hit Baby in the face with the phone, not her.

Now, I can’t lie. The angle of the video shows the woman who had the phone was the same woman that got hit. This has made fans and DaBaby’s lawyer question if Laws is even the woman who was slapped by the rapper.

Baby’s lawyer, Drew Findling, told TMZ that the woman in the video “struck” him in the left eye with the phone and not the people to the left or right of the woman. Findling also states that several people have come forward claiming to be the victim in the video.

Clearly, everybody sees this as a huge payday and people trying to grab a bag. It’s hard to tell the identity of the woman in the video because the video isn’t the best quality and it was dark in the club.

My guess is this will drag out for some time before it gets resolved.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: The ShadeRoom, TMZ