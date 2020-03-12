DaBaby’s Lawyer Says Tyronesha Laws WAS NOT The Woman He Slapped

The alleged victim has spoken for the first time and is now raising some eyebrows.
Now we all know DaBaby can’t lie his way out of this situation. It is clear as day that he slapped a woman at his Tampa show last weekend. However, is the woman that has come forward the woman in the video getting slapped?
As reported, Tyronesha Laws have retained a lawyer and plans to sue the “21” rapper. On Wednesday, Laws posted a video telling her side of the story about what happened. She claims it was the woman standing next to her that shined the light and accidentally hit Baby in the face with the phone, not her.
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ #TSRUpdatez: Just hours after #DaBaby’s alleged slap victim detailed the account of the assault, DaBaby’s legal team is saying that she is not the woman he slapped at a Florida show. ___ We reported when a woman named Tyronesha Laws lawyered up after alleging that DaBaby slapped her while at a show over the weekend. Laws claims that she was standing next to a woman who shined her phone’s flash in DaBaby’s face, which is when she claims DaBaby hit her. ___ DaBaby’s attorney told @tmz_tv that enhanced video shows DaBaby slapping the person who struck his left eye with what appears to be a phone with the flashlight on and NOT the person standing next to them. ___ DaBaby’s lawyer also claims that multiple people have come forward claiming to be the victim and they are working to-click the link in our bio to read more. (📸: @gettyimages 📹: @tmz_tv)
Now, I can’t lie. The angle of the video shows the woman who had the phone was the same woman that got hit. This has made fans and DaBaby’s lawyer question if Laws is even the woman who was slapped by the rapper.
Baby’s lawyer, Drew Findling, told TMZ that the woman in the video “struck” him in the left eye with the phone and not the people to the left or right of the woman. Findling also states that several people have come forward claiming to be the victim in the video.
Clearly, everybody sees this as a huge payday and people trying to grab a bag. It’s hard to tell the identity of the woman in the video because the video isn’t the best quality and it was dark in the club.
My guess is this will drag out for some time before it gets resolved.
