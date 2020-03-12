CLOSE
Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Fans and Hollywood give their get well soon messages to the actor and his family.

PenÃ©lope Cruz, Rita Wilson, and OscarÂ® nominee, Tom Hanks at The 92nd OscarsÂ® at the DolbyÂ® Thea...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Reports have been circulating on Wednesday night that Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive with the coronavirus.

According to Deadline, both were in Australia when they both felt ill and experience body pain. The couple was down for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. was made aware that someone on the film production staff contracted the COVID-19. That person is currently undergoing treatment.

After being made aware that they caught the virus, the two-time Oscar winner made a public announcement on his Twitter page and urge everyone to “take care of yourselves.”

 

Warner Bros has also released a statement:

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). 

We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual.  The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

[caption id="attachment_9899377" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: Emma Farrer / Getty[/caption] The one thing that we’ve all confirmed after the discovery and spread of the coronavirus? A lot of people don’t wash their hands. Either they don’t wash long enough or they don’t wash at all (just nasty). A teen, William Gibson, created a website called Wash Your Lyrics to “generate handwashing infographics based on your favorite song lyrics.” In a recent interview with Highsnobiety, the U.K. based 17-year-old is planning to become a full-stack developer, designer, and engineer. On Sunday, he shared the generator with a single tweet, “I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly – check it out!” https://twitter.com/neoncloth/status/1236765463339831296 It didn’t take long before the site went viral with hundreds of thousands of submissions and more. “I just wanted a way to create these memes quickly,” Gibson told Highsnobiety. “At the moment COVID-19 is a huge topic with the recent outbreak, and the idea of washing your hands regularly is being rightfully pushed, so it’s also me partly wanting to make that more fun.” Per the CDC, the simplest way to help prevent the spread of infections include “frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes”. At least now thanks to Gibson, they’ve got a bit of help in wondering what to think about for those 20-second periods. Plus, we’ve given you a few Houston based songs (and even one from Dallas) to help with the handwashing!  

Source: Deadline

