Lil Yachty Clapbacks At Fans Trolling Him For Wearing A Dress

Now I know some people, especially in the black community, do not like seeing black male comedians or entertainers wear dresses. That also includes this new generation of hip hop stars like Lil Yachty.

If you know Yachty, you shouldn’t be surprised that he doesn’t care. He wore one during the music video for his song “Oprah’s Bank Account.”

A fan tweeted at the 22-year-old rapper that he can’t support him for wearing a dress. Yachty replied to the fan to “relax.”

Bitch it’s just supposed to be entertaining… it ain’t even that deep, y’all Nigga’s so in denial with y’all masculinity shit like this bother y’all.. relax https://t.co/Ql2NZCdY1C — comeback season boat (@lilyachty) March 11, 2020

