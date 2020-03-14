Tips & Tricks For Parents During Unexpected School Closures!

Across the globe, we are trying to figure out how to deal with the current pandemic. COVID-19, better known as the Coronavirus is heavily effecting the livelihoods of us all. From business closures to event cancellations and more, we are trying to find the best ways to cope with the current national emergency plaguing us.

Every day we are informed of more effects of the coronavirus, one that will be a battle for many is that most schools will be closed over the next few weeks. In Columbus, our largest school district, Columbus City School, announced they will be closed for a minimum of 3 weeks. This abrupt closure has many parents reeling and scrambling to figure out a plan.

After talking with friends, family and parents, I’ve put together some tips that may help ease the jobs of parents everywhere!

First things first, it is going to be extremely important and helpful for parents to create a daily schedule. Similar to how most school days function, a schedule will help your students stay focused and understanding that this break is still a time to learn and create. Also, schedules will help parents not lose all their marbles just letting children run free.

Things to consider including on schedules:

Breakfast

Study Time

Reading Time

Online Classwork

Homework sent from school

Household Chores (my favorite!)

Lunch Time

Nap Time

Art (creative)

Also, while we ensure that we are stocked up on essential products, like, toilet paper and bottled water, do not forget to stock on activities and supplies. Now for many parents, this will vary depending on the age of your child. Nonetheless, items like slime kits, homemade science experiments, workbooks, coloring books, art supplies and puzzles will be useful.

Another key component will be to encourage physical activities. Some outdoor time will definitely benefit our children, even if it’s just a short walk. However, with our state of emergency, if outdoor activities are off the table here are a few alternate indoor options:

Dance Break/Party – Turn some music on and just dance!

Jumping jacks, jump rope

Balloon Volleyball

Scavenger Hunt

Puzzle Relay

Pillow Obstacle Course

I know many of our kids are obsessive about their electronics, but if parents can control excessive gaming and more educational options, both students and parents can benefit. Here you will find a short list of websites offering educational material for your children:

YouTube

Education.org

Kindergartenmom.com

K5Learning.com

Lastly, make sure to incorporate some quiet time for yourself and your kids. We all will need to do our best to be patient and work together as we get through the next few weeks.

Good luck parents! You got this!

