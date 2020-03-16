Legendary Rap Group Wu-Tang Let’s You Know How To “Protect Your Neck” Against Coronavirus

With everything going on in the world today many hip hop artists have mainly stayed out of the conversation of the coronavirus because they don’t have all of the info. And to be honest if one of the new artists did talk about how to stay safe against the virus if really don’t know which one (rapper) could do it with a serious enough tone to get the point across to the youth. So we gotta give a big shout out to The Wu-Tang Clan for helping the hood protect their neck, here are the Wu-Tang Clan’s coronavirus guidelines

W- Wash your hands

U- Use Mask Properly

T- Touch nothing

A- Avoid large crowds

N- Never touch your face with unclean hands

G- Go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms

FULL STORY CLICK HERE

Also On Power 107.5: