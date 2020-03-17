NFL Will Hold Draft Remotely In April

The NFL announced Monday that the league will still hold its annual NFL Draft in April in Las Vegas despite worldwide concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

While the NFL will still hod the prestigious event, there will however not be any fans in attendance in Las Vegas.

The draft, which was was supposed to be a kick-off event for Las Vegas, who open a new stadium for the Raiders this season will see many other changes as well.

The event will go on remotely. much as it did in decades ago before it became a public spectacle.

This year’s Draft, scheduled for April 23 through 25, will still take place at that time, but Las Vegas will not have the opportunity to host the massive event as the event will now take place remotely.

It will be interesting to see the stock and talent that comes out of this year’s draft class given the difficulty to scouting staff this year as many of them have been instructed by their teams not to travel and told employees to work from home wherever possible.

Source; ESPN.com

