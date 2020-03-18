Oprah Shuts Down Bizarre QAnon Conspiracy Theory

Last night out of nowhere Oprah’s name started trending on social media and at first many thought it was because she made a huge donation. But that was not the reason, a group called QAnon whose followers are mostly big Trump supporters who believe there is a plot to overthrow the president were the reason for this conspiracy theory that Oprah not only knew about recently incarcerated Harvey Weinstein’s sex trafficking but that she was also a big player in the sex trafficking ring. The info put out also had Oprah’s house being raided and her being arrested they even went as far as saying that authorities found evidence tied to Weinstein at Oprah’s house This is when O went to social media shutting down the horrible rumors with a statement saying that she is being trolled and that the story is completely false and she is at home sanitizing and self-distancing. Full Story Click Here

