Heavy Rains Causes Major Flooding And Major Road Closures

This morning a lot of people in Franklin county woke up and couldn’t believe their eyes as they saw some of their cars submerged underwater and others walked downstairs in their houses to high water in their basements. Last night’s rain didn’t seem like it was anything out of the ordinary and it didn’t even rain for a long period of time so to wake up and see a major street ( Livingston Ave) in the city flooded to the point where some cars have water to the middle of their windshields. This flooding also caused major road closures making the commute to work a challenging one. Full Story Click Here

