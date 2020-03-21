Hitman Holla & John John Da Don Arrested & Released From Police Custody

The two battlers were arrested after a traffic stop went left.

Many in battle rap were confused when a video of John John Da Don (JJDD) and Hitman Holla went viral showing them getting in trouble with Atlanta Police.

Thursday JJDD and Hitman were driving together when they felt they were being followed by the police before finally being pulled over. The video starts with the Wildin’ Out star out of the car talking to police while JJDD was claiming they were being racially profiled.

Both men were arrested and taken into police custody. Information is not clear as to why they both were arrested instead of ticketed. John John said he was pulled over for making “illegal lane switches” and that the car VIN was reportedly in the system as stolen.

On Friday, JJDD was released from custody and later tweeted to fans more information about his and Hitman’s arrest.

“I’m home….they took me & Holla to 2 different jails apparently I had a warrant. But he went to court this morning & should bond out in a few hours! Everything good but they still have my phone til Tuesday for everybody that’s been tryna call me.”

Later on that day Hitman was released from jail. He told fans he was ok but he will be giving money to the inmates that held him down while he was locked up.

I’m good y’all.. much love ❤️💯 — #BallGame✌ (@HitmanHolla) March 21, 2020

I gotta shout out like 40 inmates lol they had me in Fulton county with some real ones, ima fill up they commissary next week told em I got em 💯 — #BallGame✌ (@HitmanHolla) March 21, 2020

This sounds fishy if you ask me. There is no way an MTV superstar on one of the hottest shows on TV is driving a stolen vehicle. Plus like his manager said in the video, all his court cases and warrants were taken care of.

I’m sure we will be hearing more about this sketchy traffic stop in the coming days but I am happy that the two are ok.

