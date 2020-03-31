We Gotta do Better…. 2 Girls Injured When Shots Fired Into South Columbus Home

This is just some bull, because right now if you have a beef with someone they are really easy to find because everyone is at home, hold up let me say that again everyone is at home. Meaning that if you want to get at someone and you believe that shooting up their house is the only way to settle some street sh*t then it’s a great possibility you will not just be shooting at that person but their entire family. That’s what happened to two young girls age 8 and 11 years old, were shot while they were sitting on a couch and someone fired shots from outside the home. Thank God, neither of the little girls was killed but they will be traumatized by this event forever they were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Full Story Click Here

