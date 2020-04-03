DaBaby Shoots His Shot at His Childhood Crush…..Raven Symone!!

DaBaby is steadily finding ways to shut down the internet even during the COVID-19 pandemic, while many celebs have been inviting other celebs to join them on their IG Live while fans watch the conversation. This week DaBaby fans got a surprise as he asked Raven Symone to join him on his IG Live, Raven at age 34 is already a legend in the acting game. She has been acting since age 5 when she had a role on the Cosby Show and then as a teenager, she took her talents to Disney and had her own show for years called “That’s So Raven” and as an adult, she had a brief stay on the very popular “The View” talk show and now she’s returned to the Disney channel with a reboot of her “That’s So Raven” show. Raven has found a way to keep herself in the public eye but never really the hip hop public eye until now after DaBaby on IG Live let her and thousands of fans know he had always had a childhood crush on her and that he would love to pull up on her one day and that’s when the flirting began. And the thousands of viewers could stop watching the interaction between the to stars even though Raven has come out to the public a few years ago DaBaby still had to let her know how he felt. Full Story Click Here

