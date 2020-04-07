NFL To Hold Virtual NFL Draft

The NFL Draft won’t have the busting of the cheers and tears in one place this year, instead the emotions of the big day for many players will be captured on Zoom or Facetime.

In a memo sent to the 32 NFL teams Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft that included no group gatherings according to the Associated Press.

“We have made this decision for several reasons,” Goodell said in the statement. “All clubs will not have access to their facilities, which is contrary to the fundamental equity principle that all clubs operate in a consistent and fair way.

The draft originally was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month due to the coronavirus.

“We want all NFL personnel to comply with government directives and to model safe and appropriate health practices. Our staff will carry out its responsibilities in the same way, operating in separate locations outside of our offices. And after consulting with medical advisers, we cannot identify an alternative that is preferable from a medical or public health perspective, given the varying needs of clubs, the need properly to screen participants, and the unique risk factors that individual club employees may face.”

According to the Associated Press, plans for televising the draft have not been finalized, though it is expected that ESPN and NFL Network will do so, perhaps in a joint effort.

