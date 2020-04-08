National Zoo Lovers Day

I cannot wait to go back to the zoo once the Stay At Home order is over. So many stores, businesses, parks have been shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Mike DeWine has definitely done his job when it comes to protecting the state of Ohio. We are flattening the curve one person at a time.

Well hopefully with a flattened curve we ca get back to enjoying time outside and going to the zoo again. Today is National Zoo Day, and to honor your local zoo, make a donation to the zoo to celebrate this day, and use the #NationalZooDay on social media.

I can’t wait until the zoo opens back up so I can see the animals and get some much needed exercise in from all that walking.