BREAKING: Pennsylvania School Year Is Officially Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has just came out with a statement saying all Pennsylvania school will be canceled for the remainder of the year.via twitter. Wolf also added in his announcement that this does not mean you should stop learning while the school year is canceled.

The Coronavirus has became a larger issue than experts have projected it to be. With the current state of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made the decision that he thought was going to keep everyone in the state of Pennsylvania safe.

In order to keep as many Pennsylvanians as possible safe, schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Special thank you to everyone who is doing their part to ensure our kids continue to learn and grow, even during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/2nv1MbXDA0 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 9, 2020

