Gahanna Lincoln High School Reserves Secondary Graduation Date

Dear Senior:

When you walked through the doors of Gahanna Lincoln High School on the last “first day of school” of your high school career, you were filled with great anticipation and ready to take in all the memories that your senior year would bring: homecoming, prom and ultimately, your high school graduation. I am certain you are experiencing a range of emotions, and that is okay. I, too, am disappointed that your senior year has been disrupted, and many of the moments you have dreamed of for years have been replaced with intense times of uncertainty.

Although so much of our world has changed in just a few short weeks, this season of hardship has provided us with the opportunity to learn many life lessons, like moving forward in the face of adversity, cherishing the moments we have with loved ones and being grateful for the small things in life.

As your principal, my commitment to you is this: we will celebrate your accomplishments in the classroom and beyond, and commemorate this special milestone in your life. It is our duty to deliver a path forward to graduation for you and every senior.

Here are a few updates for the Class of 2020:

The Ohio Department of Education recently released updates to graduation requirements for 2020 graduates. While seniors will still need the required 20 course credits, students are no longer expected to earn passing scores on any state tests. Additionally, alternative pathways such as earning an industry-recognized credential, completing a capstone project, or meeting work or community service expectations have been eliminated.

Though we have not canceled our previously scheduled graduation date of Saturday, May 23, we have proactively secured a secondary date. In the event we are not permitted to hold graduation in May, we will gather to celebrate the Class of 2020 on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Schottenstein Center.

Although we will not be able to host prom on April 18 as scheduled, I remain committed to exploring all possible options. I will make a final decision about the date change for prom in late April.

Enjoy the remaining days of your senior year, even if they are not exactly what you had imagined. Continue to move forward with your assignments and embrace each learning experience as you close out this very important phase of your life and prepare for the journey ahead.

I encourage you to remain hopeful in spite of life’s challenges. Michelle Obama once said, “You should never view your challenges as a disadvantage. Instead, it’s important for you to understand that your experience facing and overcoming adversity is actually one of your biggest advantages.” I love you all, we will get through this, together!

One PRIDE, One FAMILY,

Mrs. Williams

For more information on Gahanna schools, click here.