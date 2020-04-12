Cardi B & Rah Ali Back Beefing, Exchange Insults & Take Shots At Marriages

I guess not even a pandemic can get these two to move on from the petty drama.

Even with hundreds of thousands of people dying all over the world, Cardi B and Rah Ali can not keep the peace.

These two have been enemies since the “Money” rapper had an altercation with Rah’s former friend Nicki Minaj. This feud has now involved Cardi’s best friend Star Brim.

Fast-forwarding to this week, Cardi was accused of tweeting a shot aimed towards Rah. The tweet was deleted and this is what Cardi had to say:

“How you posting fake tweets of me ? I been clarify this months ago ! When these weirdos make this fake sh*t up .I never wrote this on my twitter and I put that ON MY CHILD! I understand b*tches don’t like me but to put a whole fake tweet about me trying to start Sh*t …When I can simply call a person if I have a problem is f*ckin weird to me …You b*tches is weird .KEEP ME OUT YA F*CKIN DRAMA.Fake a** lying a** blog”

Ali decided that the tweet was weird and told the rapper to, “Get off twitter sneak dissing, your husband in the other room on that video game, texting hoes again.”

Cardi came back with her own shot at Rah’s marriage.

Not even the coronavirus can end this beef.

Source: The Jasmine Brand

