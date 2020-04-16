Columbus Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the ATM to find the IRS mistakenly deposited millions of dollars into his bank account!
It was a regular visit to the ATM for 18-year-old Melik Pointer when he suddenly realized that he was a millionaire, but only temporarily! Pointer checked his balance only to learn that his running total was $4,999,285.52
Pointer told 10TV that he thought it was a mistake and had to double-check, “I thought it was all fake, I thought it was a gimmick.” Pointer isn’t the only person this has happened to. It was reported earlier this week that an Indiana man mistakenly received over 8 million dollars in his bank account from the IRS. But don’t get too excited if it happens to you, the government is quickly fixing it’s faulty deposits and taking the money back.
