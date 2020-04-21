Lady Luck, MyVerse, Ms Fit, Ms Hustle, RX & More BODIED #DontRushChallenge

Female battle rap can literally body any challenge.

First the ladies Phara Funeral, Shooney Da Rapper, 40 Barrs, Ms. Murk, QB, Casey Jay, Jaz The Rapper, Official, Viixen The Assassin, Don Lady, and Tori Doe represented for female battle rap when they kilt the popular #DontRushChallenge.

On Tuesday more top tier and promising new talented female battle rappers graced us with their presence with their own version of the #DontRushChallenge.

This time it was Lady Luck, MyVerse, Jada Raye, Ms. Fit, Ms. Hustle, Young Gattas, Bonnie Godiva, Chayna Ashley, RX, Lady Red, and Norma Bayts.

What you think? Did the ladies body the challenge? Let me know below!

