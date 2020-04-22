“Buy Black” Thursday, April 23rd [SPONSORED]

Times are uncertain right now for many in the African-American community. We cannot panic. We must be creative and work together. That is why City Council President Shannon G. Hardin is calling on the entire city to support a community-wide day to Buy Black starting Thursday, April 23rd. Policies were created to make wealth disparities and negatively impact people of color’s opportunity at the American Dream, ultimately being unable to start and maintain businesses and have a fair shot at generational wealth. It is critical that we support our black businesses during this time to prevent them from shutting down. They need us now more than ever. We can get through this pandemic, but we have to do it together. That means supporting our businesses to stay afloat.
