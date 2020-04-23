IRS Has Mistakenly Sent Stimulus Funds Out To Deceased People!

These days not many things surprise me. Between dealing with this global pandemic and being stuck indoors for weeks, the focus is just taking things one day at a time while trying to block out the extra noise and panic.

Thankfully, Americans have been receiving their stimulus payments as part of the CARES Act, which is providing some very temporary help for families. However, as we have come to know nothing is without flaws and that goes for the payout of the stimulus checks as well.

There have been a number of glitches to occur while sending out funds. Some people have gotten over paid and left with millions in their accounts while others have nothing at all. But the most strange glitch in the system recently is that numerous stimulus check have been sent out to people that have passed away.

More than 80 million Americans have gotten their stimulus payments so far, but some of those payments were sent to people who will never be able to use them. In the meantime, millions of people are still waiting.

How could this happen you ask?! Well, as you can recall, the first round of these stimulus payments were sent out to individuals who filed taxes in 2018 or 2019. The government failed to pay close attention to the fact that some of these people have passed away and sent out funds anyway.

Reports began coming in when surviving spouses or those in charge of the estates of the deceased found the payments. How were they still receiving funds even though the deaths had been reported?

It is clear that the IRS failed to check the death records before approving payments, because of the gaps in the payment process and also the delays in reporting deaths to the U.S. Treasury Department.

It is unclear as to what will happen with the money sent out to deceased persons. President Trump commented, “Sometimes you send a check to somebody wrong…we’ll get that back.”

The IRS responded to the payment malfunctions, saying, “We are aware of all the various issues involving surviving spouses and other heirs and are still working on them.”

Source: The Shade Room

Also On Power 107.5: