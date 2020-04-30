Former Jaguars Player Arrested for Sexual Activity with Minors

Telvin Smith, former Jaguars linebacker was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

He was booked into the jail at 5:20 p.m. and later released on a $50,003 bond.

The 29 yr old was arrested by officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at his home in a gated community.

via ESPN:

According to a copy of the arrest warrant obtained by ESPN, Smith is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl multiple times, both at his home and in his vehicle, in August and September. The girl told Smith the day they first met that she had recently turned 17 and a witness corroborated that, according to the report.

The warrant states that Smith offered the girl $200 while driving her back to her car after their first sexual encounter and told her not to tell anyone about the encounter because he could go to jail. She eventually accepted $100 from Smith, who also asked the girl to say he was her “mentor” if anyone asked about them meeting, according to the warrant.

After investigators collected evidence from Smith’s vehicle, the results were consistent with a DNA sample taken from the girl and the likelihood that the sample came from someone other than her “was greater than one in 700 billion,” according to the warrant.

DAMN, hes 29 and should’ve known better. SMH