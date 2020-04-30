Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Ready To Drop New Music!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine was just let out of prison earlier this month and allowed to finish sentence confined to house arrest, due to the coronavirus. Upon his release, 6ix9ine has been more than ready to get back in the booth.

He recently requested permission to shoot a music video in the backyard at his house and Judge Paul A. Engelmayer granted that request, according to court documents. So, it looks like new music is definitely on the way!

Now, Judge Engelmayer is allowing the request to fly but has some ground rules for Tekashi to follow during his “employment-related activities.” 6ix9ine is only permitted to spend two hours out of the week his backyard on one specific day approved by his probation officer. Furthermore, he can spend a maximum of eight hours per day in his basement home studio. And those recording sessions must also be approved by his probation officer.

After receiving the green light for new music and videos to follow, Tekashi posted to his social media a tease of what is to come. On his IG story: “You ready? May 8th,” which will also mark his 24th birthday.

We shall see what is to come!

Source: Complex

