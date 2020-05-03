Lil Wayne & Drake Say New Music Is Coming!

One of the greatest rappers of all time recently kicked off a brand new podcast! That’s right, as previously reported, Lil’ Wayne started Young Money Radio in collaboration with Apple Music.

Since the radio show began, Wayne has kept a pretty decent line up tapping in with the Louisiana native.

Most recently, Young Money artist, Drake, slid through the chop it up with the head honcho. During the interview, the two took some time to catch up, but also discussed some hot topics, including Drake’s son, Adonis.

One subject many fans have been dying to know is when the two chart toppers plan to drop some new music together.

Naturally, Drake says he’s always ready for a Drizzy and Weezy collab but they both expressed how the perfectionist in them has prevented them from dropping just anything.

According to Wayne, he says ..”we are both perfectionists. So it’s not like, you send me a joint, I’m going to throw a verse on there.”

Drake pretty much backed up that notion adding, “We got a standard we got to live up to and we got a track record and a legacy we got to always protect.”

The Canadian bred rapper also says that the two of them have a healthy amount of competition going on when it comes to the music.

Nonetheless, Drake says the he will be in the studio all weekend, and will be sending Wayne a couple new tracks to work on real soon. Hopefully sooner than later, we will have something new coming from these two greats.

Source: The Shade Room

