Meek Mill & Milano Welcome Baby Boy On His Birthday!

Congratulations are in order for rapper Meek Mill and his bae, fashion designer, Milan Harris have welcomed a brand new baby boy and to make matters even more special the bundle of joy arrived on Meek’s birthday!

That’s right, May 6th marks Meek’s 33rd birthday and now his 3rd son’s date of birth. It honestly, couldn’t be more perfect. This is Milano’s first child.

After a very public split from Nicki Minaj, Meek later began dating Milano, who is the founder of Milano Di Rouge, a major black owned fashion empire. She is also a native of Philidephia, so it’s only right she and Meek hit it off.

Congraulations to the couple and Happy Birthday Meek!!!

Source: Complex

