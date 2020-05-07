Evander Holyfield Training For His Return To Boxing!

The future of boxing looks like it may be taking a blast to the past as former heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield, announces that he will be returning to the world of boxing!

This is coming on the heels of his infamous opponent, Mike Tyson, also deciding to return to the sport. However, both Tyson and Holyfield are in their 50’s, 53 and 57 to be exact, and they intend to make a return for the sake of giving.

In an interview with TMZ, Holyfield said, “The Champ is back…I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring…I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause.”

The fighter plans to return to boxing after 9 years of retirement and indeed it is for a good cause. The goal is to raise money for the Unite 4 Our Fight campaign which is aiming “to provide students the resources they need for emotional development and education.”

Holyfield has yet to announce any opponents but it isn’t too far-fetched to want him to get back in the ring with Mike Tyson, especially now!!

Tyson has been training also for his return to boxing, which he revealed in an interview with Atlanta rapper, T.I.

Exhibition fights are held as a non-profit event to raise money for charity. Tyson plans to also fight just for charity.

The two former champions have had their fair share of issues in the past, especially after the legendary fight when Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear back in 1997 during a fight. Since then, they’ve become good friends. In his prime, Holyfield beat Tyson on two different occasions. Fans are definitely keeping their fingers crossed for a potential Holyfield vs. Tyson round 3!! Source: TMZ

