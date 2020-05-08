Doe Boy Is About to Pop, Quarantine Tap In with Micah Dixon

Oh Reallllllyyyy! The Cleveland Rapper Doe Boy is taking it easy while he is quarantined in Atlanta. He has his latest song out with Moneybaggyo, “Split”.

His latest album “Streets Need Me 2” is still out and doing over 3 Million in streams. So what can the world expect from this young artist, Micah Dixon asked Doe Boy, he states the world isn’t ready for him and he’s about to Pop!

Catch the tea in the interview below

Make sur you grab Doe Boys Latest work, Streez Need Me 2!

