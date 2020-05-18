CLOSE
Riley Burruss Shows Off Her Growing Fro

Riley's quarantine big chop is growing out nicely.

A few weeks ago, when quarantine began, Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley Burruss did the big chop and subtly revealed her short curly fro on the ‘gram. Fast forward to this weekend and Riley’s hair is growing and thriving. The soon-to-be college student showed off her mini fro while rocking an NYU hoodie while enjoying the beautiful weather.

In another social media post, she posed alongside her mother, siblings and step-father Todd Tucker in a family photo.

Riley is just one of many women who began a healthy natural hair journey while under isolation. With more time on our hands, we’ve all been able to show our hair more love. This is Riley’s second transformation. The young woman, who grew up before our eyes, also embarked on a weight loss journey that resulted in her losing over 50 pounds.

Riley is set to begin her freshman year at NYU in the fall.

Black Panther Special Screening

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair During Isolation

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

