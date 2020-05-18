VIDEO: Geechi Gotti Wins COTY For Second Time, Ill Will Runner Up

Gotti makes history by winning for the second time.
We all knew it was going to come down between Geechi Gotti and Ill Will. Both had a crazy run in 2019, both battled on multiple leagues, both had big battles, big moments. However, Geechi received more votes by the panel giving him his second Champion of the Year (COTY) award.
Here is the list of the judges and their votes thanks to Let’s Talk Battle Rap.
Geechi received 8 votes, Ill Will with 3 and JC and Chess receiving one vote apiece. So far many fans expected to see Gotti win but of course, some are voicing their own votes on who should have won COTY.
Who did you vote for to win COTY? Let us know below and check out the video of Champion crowning Gotti below!
Also On Power 107.5: