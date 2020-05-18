VIDEO: Geechi Gotti Wins COTY For Second Time, Ill Will Runner Up

Gotti makes history by winning for the second time.

We all knew it was going to come down between Geechi Gotti and Ill Will. Both had a crazy run in 2019, both battled on multiple leagues, both had big battles, big moments. However, Geechi received more votes by the panel giving him his second Champion of the Year (COTY) award.

Here is the list of the judges and their votes thanks to Let’s Talk Battle Rap.

Champion of the year 2019 Voting Results by Panelist (Rep) – (Media Outlet) – (Champion selected) — Lets Talk Battle Rap Podcast (@LTBRpodcast) May 18, 2020

Geechi received 8 votes, Ill Will with 3 and JC and Chess receiving one vote apiece. So far many fans expected to see Gotti win but of course, some are voicing their own votes on who should have won COTY.

Its crazy to me how @Sharkcity_Ave dont get enough #COTY love.. You cant find a clear blemish or bad performance on his 2019 resume…ill even go as far as saying he didn't have one bad round all year… Tell me im wrong? 👂 — Jaskizzal (@jaskizzal757) May 18, 2020

I kno y'all didn't take #COTY from k shine again 😒😒 — 🌊🐐 I Am Him (@biggsdaanimal) May 18, 2020

Although I FEEL like ILL Will should have won COTY…I’m honestly not BOTHERED with the outcome. I don’t really get anything for it. 😅 Salute to all the MCs that left it all on the stage last year tho. ✊🏾😎 This weekend though…Blood will be she’s at Ultimate Madness. 😏 — Just Call Me “E” (@Echo_The_Light) May 18, 2020

Who did you vote for to win COTY? Let us know below and check out the video of Champion crowning Gotti below!

