BET Awards Will Be Virtual For First TIme

The global pandemic is now forcing the network to go virtual in order to save its popular awards show.

BET is going to try something new to avoid canceling the upcoming music award show. The network announced Wednesday that the award show will be virtual and air on Sunday, June 28 8/7C.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no BET Experience, previously scheduled to be a two-day event from June 25-27.

As far as nominations, performances, presenters and celebrity guest is unknown but we will keep you updated on the latest surrounding the virtual BET Awards.

Source: The Jasmine Brand