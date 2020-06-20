CLOSE
157931
Home157931

Spirit Airlines Passengers Abruptly Sing Meek Mill ‘Dreams And Nightmares’ On Flight [Video]

A whole flight of passengers on Spirit Airlines were catching a flight where they all on queue, started singing the Philly anthem Meek Mill 'Dreams And Nightmares'.

SS meek mill dl

Source: ione / iOne

You can leave Philly but you can’t most certainly CANNOT take the Philly outta you. A whole flight of passengers on Spirit Airlines were catching a flight where they all on queue, started singing the Philly anthem Meek MillDreams And Nightmares‘.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

Philly and non-Philly residents know, no matter where you are at when you hear that song playing you MUST sing along. The reaction from the employees were priceless!

Exploding Fireworks, low angle view

Did Philly Just Catch Who Has Been Setting Off The Fireworks Every Night?!

35 photos Launch gallery

Did Philly Just Catch Who Has Been Setting Off The Fireworks Every Night?!

Continue reading Did Philly Just Catch Who Has Been Setting Off The Fireworks Every Night?!

Did Philly Just Catch Who Has Been Setting Off The Fireworks Every Night?!

[caption id="attachment_2869286" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Daniel Petty / Getty[/caption] Have you been hearing fireworks go off every night in Philly? If so, you are not alone and everyone in the city is TIRED of it! The reasoning behind the fireworks is unknown (maybe an early fourth of July celebration?). Many others speculate that they're not fireworks and something fishy is happening under our noses. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY As Philly ran to Twitter to talk about this ongoing issue every night they realized it is not just happening in Philly but other states like LA have been experiencing it too. Well, whatever it is we need the sound to go away so we can sleep in peace! For the past few months, everyone has been wondering who is behind the fireworks going off every night. We might've found an answer, check out the proof below. RELATED: Philly Twitter Insists The Target On City Line Ave Is NOT To Be Played With RELATED: Philly Looters Take Everything At Rent-A-Center Except Cowboys Sofa [Video] RELATED: Philly Protest Takes Place On The Highway And Explosions By Night [Photos] Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Spirit Airlines Passengers Abruptly Sing Meek Mill ‘Dreams And Nightmares’ On Flight [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close