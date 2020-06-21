Facebook Donates $200 Million To Black Owned Businesses

The $200 million will be divided into two parts. The first $100 million will be given to black-owned small businesses, black creators, and nonprofits working with black communities. The second $100 million will go to black-owned suppliers.
The company will also be adding a new section to its mobile app, titled “Lift Black Voices,” which will “highlight stories from black people, share educational resources, and inspire people to take action through fundraising for racial justice causes.”
“We know that more diverse teams will make better decisions and build better products. We’re invested in increasing diversity and inclusion because we care about doing better at serving diverse communities all around the world,” Sandberg said in her announcement. “Achieving racial justice and equity is a goal all of us share – and a goal that will take real work to achieve. This is just the start of how we plan to help in this fight. We’ll continue to listen and take action to support the long-term success of the Black community.”
