Carl Crawford Recieves $1M Lawsuit Over Fatal Pool Drowning!

1501 Certified Ent CEO, Carl Crawford, can not stay out of the spotlight these days. As recently reported, 2 people drowned during a small gathering held at Crawford’s Houston home. Now, parents of one of the victims are suing him for the wrongful death of their child.

A young woman and 5 year old boy both tragically lost their life while seemingly trying to have a good time last month. According to reports the boy fell in the pool and the woman jumped in and attempted to save him. Unfortunately, both succumbed to suffocation and did not survive.

Liban Hersi and Jazmine Hernandez, the parents of the 5 year old are suing the former MLB star for at least $1 million. They intend to hold Crawford responsible for his death.

During the incident it was reported that Carl was inside the home at the time the boy fell in the pool. He attempted to revive both parties unsuccessfully. Hernandez and Hersi have been living a nightmare and feel that Crawford failed to provide reasonable care, supervision and a safe environment.

Under the Wrongful Death Act and the Survival Statute, the boys parents hope to find some clarity.

Carl previously released a statement after the accident saying, “This weekend, a terrible accident occurred at my residence resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. It’s devastating I’m in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment because my heart aches so deeply for the families.”

Only time will tell what develops from this lawsuit.

Source: The Shade Room

